Polio could hurt Israel's public health image, expert warns

'Israel has the tools to take care of this, but needs to act quickly'

Polio remerging in Israel could harm the county's public health reputation as well as its tourism industry, a top epidemiologist warned, according to Israeli media on Monday.

Three people in Israel have tested positive for polio, with one child sick and two others asymptomatic. All three reside in the Jerusalem area.

Doctors warn the situation is more severe than it appears.

Israel, a country famous for its vaccination campaign against Covid, is one of just 23 counties that reported polio cases in the last year. Other countries reporting cases are Malawi, Yemen, Libera and Guinea. If another case is confirmed in Israel, the country will rank with Somalia, Ukraine, Pakistan and South Sudan.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 A child is vaccinated at a Children's Medical Center in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, 10 September 2013.

Epidemiologist Prof. Nadav Davidovitch warned The Times of Israel that being on the list carries a stigma.

“People don’t appreciate that being marked as a country with polio is serious, and is a category we really don’t want to be in,” he told ToI.

“This is a disease that is marked for eradication, and the fact it seems to now be spreading in Israel could very much harm our reputation for advanced health and could impact incoming travel. People could become cautious about visiting, especially the immunocompromised.”

Israel could potentially "impede the global and regional progress of eradication," he said.

According to Davidovitch, the only effective way to address the problem is by promoting vaccination.

“Israel has the tools to take care of this, but needs to act quickly,” he said, according to ToI.