Israel: Covid infections reach two-month high

Israel's Covid reproduction number - or R number - has been rising in recent weeks, standing at .86 as of Monday, the highest it has been in the past two months.

The R number is the average number of people each Covid carrier infects and is based on statistics from 10 days earlier. A number above one indicates the pandemic is growing.

The number dipped below one in mid-January, hitting .67 in mid-February before rising again.

Although Monday's R number is the highest recorded since late January, it is far from the peak of 2.12 recorded December 30.

There has been a steep decline in infections, with 5,745 cases recorded on Sunday, compared to the average daily cases in January reaching over 85,000.

On Sunday, an average of 11.39 percent of all Covid tests came back positive.

As of Monday, there are 36,590 active cases in Israel, with 361 in serious condition. There have been 10,379 total deaths since the start of the Covid pandemic, with 46 dying in the last week.

Israel's government lifted the country's state of emergency at the beginning of March, designating it instead as a "special health situation" for the next three months.

Most restrictions were rolled back as a result, with the mask mandate for enclosed spaces being one of the only rules still in effect.