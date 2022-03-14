Israelis prepare for Purim festivities with custom costumes

'When I walk with a costume that no one else has, it’s something special that I did'

Families in Israel are preparing for costumed festivities during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim, but for those who create custom outfits from scratch, the process can begin months in advance.

Iftah Avraham, a man who makes his own Purim costumes, told i24NEWS that the extra effort he puts into his custom creations is worth it because of the positive response he receives from others during the holiday.

“When I walk with a costume that no one else has, it’s something special that I did, and their reactions are appropriate - I’m famous for a day,” Avraham said.

For many crafty celebrators, the act of making Purim costumes stems from a family tradition.

“My grandmother was a seamstress, my mother was a teacher, but it must be genetic, that’s how we started,” Inbal Fallach Yakov, another costume maker, told i24NEWS.

Whether wearing them or sewing them, the process of crafting Purim outfits gets everyone involved and invites participation from relatives across the family.

“When I had twins, I said ‘Great! Now I can experiment with my crazy ideas for costumes.’” Fallach Yakov explained.

“My mother was on board - she had my grandmother’s talent for sewing.”

The costume-makers say that they also spread the holiday fun by providing friends with outfits.

This year marks the first time some crafters will wear their designs for public celebrations following changes in the state's Covid policies.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1503254947047129089 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

As Covid restrictions are lifted in Israel, costumed festivities are set to commence in full force throughout the country - a departure from the pandemic Purims of years prior.