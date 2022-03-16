Israeli veterans with PTSD celebrate Purim

'We celebrate together as a family. We celebrate life, as a second birth'

An initiative dedicated to easing the transition of Israeli former soldiers from war into the real world organized an evening that brought 120 veterans together to celebrate Purim.

In Jerusalem, festivities for the Jewish carnival kicked off Tuesday as Israeli veterans suffering from PTSD danced and forgot their troubles for the night.

“You come out of rehab, the support fades away, you're exposed to the outside world while being unprepared for it. I was fading away,” Moshe Demeke, a military engineering veteran, told i24NEWS.

Demeke suffered serious injuries on the Israel-Lebanon border, including a fractured spine and pelvis, a broken skull, and a hole in the lung.

Belev Echad, or “One Heart,” takes in veterans to provide them a support system, guiding them through medical, educational, or professional decisions and celebrating life’s milestones.

“The association is family. They create incredible projects, activities, trips… scholarships, emotional support dogs, prosthetics,” said Or Porat, a veteran of the Duvdevan counter-terrorism unit who was wounded in combat sex years ago.

“We celebrate together as a family. We celebrate life, as a second birth.”

Raz Budani, program director for Belev Echad, recalled to i24NEWS when he was wounded in combat and how difficult it was for him when thrown into society.

“I didn't know what to do. It was then that I came to know this association… which opened my heart, to give relentlessly and help. This association helps me to rehabilitate myself by helping others.”