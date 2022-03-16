Entrepreneurs open Israel's first American-style whiskey distillery

The distillery’s first product pays homage to the ancient story of David and Goliath

In Israel, two entrepreneurs are adding their own local twist to a classic industry by producing the country’s first American-style whiskeys.

Legends Distillery was founded by two Israeli-Americans - Danny Cohl and Noam Cohen - and the whiskey they create combines elements of the pair’s cultural roots in each bottle produced.

“When we decided upon the name of the company, we just found that ‘Legends’ in the plural is all about our past, and so that will reflect the different products we’re going to be issuing in the years to come,” Cohl told i24NEWS.

The distillery’s first product, named “Slingshot,” pays homage to the ancient story of David and Goliath.

Additionally, the artwork on the bottle’s label shows a wagon wheel - a traditional symbol of the American pioneers - lying on an olive tree, the national tree of Israel.

For the thousands of Jews who immigrate to Israel from the United States every year, the products produced by Legends Distillery offer a taste of home, according to the company’s team.

“There are roughly about 3,000 olim [Jewish immigrants] from the US every year to Israel, and they understand the culture, they understand the product,” Cohen told i24NEWS.

“It really creates a home away from home,” the co-founder added.