Tel Aviv plaza to broadcast Zelensky’s Knesset speech

The event is meant for Zelensky's speech to reach the broader Israeli public

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Israel’s parliament (Knesset) over Zoom will also be broadcasted at Habima plaza in Tel Aviv.

Israeli and Ukrainian officials confirmed on Wednesday that Ukraine’s leader will address the Knesset and government ministers on Sunday at 6 p.m. local time, Kan public broadcaster reported.

The decision to show the speech at the plaza came after officials of the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel asked the Tel Aviv municipality to organize an event that would reach the broader Israeli public.

Previously, Israeli supporters of Ukraine sent a letter to Zelensky through the Ukrainian embassy requesting him to address the people of the Jewish state, according to Haaretz.

Last week, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said that he offered to broadcast Zelensky’s address over video link at Habima plaza - in the heart of the coastal city - “so that the Israeli public can hear the President live.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502220310292090880 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Huldai made the offer after Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy turned down Ukraine’s request to have Zelensky address the Knesset members in the plenum.

Zelensky will address the Israeli lawmakers individually next week as the Knesset is currently in recess, Haaretz reported.

Israel’s parliament will be one of many across the world that Zelensky will have addressed.

On Wednesday, he spoke virtually to members of the US Congress, again urging the legislators to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

In response to Zelensky’s planned speech to the Knesset, Russia’s ambassador to Israel requested an “urgent meeting” with the speaker of the legislative body, Walla! News reported.

The report claimed that Israel is reportedly readying itself for the possibility that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will also request to speak before Israeli lawmakers.