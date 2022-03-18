Almost 8,000 Ukrainian refugees in Israel ineligible for citizenship

Some 1,050 Ukrainian refugees have left Israel either by choice or were refused entry

Of the 12,600 Ukrainians who have fled to Israel since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, almost 8,000 cannot acquire Israeli citizenship, the Jewish state’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said Friday.

Of the total number of Ukrainian refugees now in Israel, almost 30 percent - some 3,650 - are eligible to immigrate under Israel’s Law of Return or already have, Shaked noted.

Another 1,050 of them left Israel either by choice or were refused entry, she added, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

According to Ynetnews, 290 were denied entry.

That means there are roughly 7,900 Ukrainians in Israel who are not eligible for Israeli citizenship.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504737457354514435 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Last week, Shaked capped the number of non-Jewish refugees at 5,000 - in addition to 20,000 Ukrainians on tourist visas in Israel before the war erupted.

She later announced, though, that any relatives of Israelis would be granted entry following public outcry over the cap.

The question of Ukrainian refugees is a highly contentious one in Israel, as Shaked initially significantly limited the number of refugees that could enter the country.

Former immigration guidelines also stated that any Israeli wishing to host a relative from Ukraine who might settle in the country must deposit a collateral sum of at least $3,000 and guarantee that they would leave the country within a month.

However, the Interior Ministry changed the policy amid public pressure and calls for reform by ministers, Haaretz reported.

According to ToI, Israel’s government also arranged for refugees to be accommodated at a hotel while their paperwork was processed.

The United Nations said Friday that over 100,000 Ukrainians had fled the country since Thursday, with the total number of refugees now over 3.1 million.