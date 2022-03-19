Israel readies for its 'largest ever funeral' after death of famous rabbi

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky passed on aged 94

Hundreds of thousands in Israel are expected to attend funeral on Sunday of prominent rabbi who died the previous day.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, one of Israel’s best-known ultra-Orthodox spiritual leaders, passed on aged 94 at his home in the predominantly ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak in central Israel, just outside Tel Aviv.

Officials expect the funeral to be the largest such event in Israel’s history, with as many as a million mourners.

The majority of the country's ultra-Orthodox community - making up around 12 percent of Israel’s population of 9.5 million - are expected to attend.

Police warned of severe traffic disruptions throughout the Tel Aviv area, pledging pregnant women and the elderly to refrain from attendance.

Condolences poured in, including from Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who called him a “true public leader” who led tens of thousands through “wisdom, reason and a rare level of knowledge.”