Activist sets up armed militia ‘to save’ Israel’s Negev

An Israeli activist set up a group of armed civilian rangers to “save the Negev” - Israel’s southern desert region - amid heightened Jewish-Arab tensions and an “absence of personal security.”

The Barel Rangers unit was established by Almog Cohen, a former police officer now the regional coordinator for Otzma Yehudit, a far-right political party sometimes referred to as Kahanist, an extreme Jewish ideology that considers the majority of Arabs in Israel as enemies of Jews.

Cohen’s initiative was initially supported by the Israel Police and the Beer Sheva Municipality, but the police backed out last week, Haaretz reported.

The unit’s website says volunteers would act as an “independent force” rather than a civil guard.

“Each volunteer will have the authority, even when not accompanied by a policeman; we are not dependent on political agents, we’re closer to the individual citizen," it reads.

The far-right activist said in the past that he intends to recruit “armed men with a (gun) license” to patrol areas of high crime rates, claiming that Israel lacks governance in the Negev region, home to both Jews and most of the state’s Bedouin population.

In January, the Jewish National Fund began a tree-planting program in the area, seen by local Bedouins as a land grab, and prompting violent clashes that lead to a heavy police crackdown.

Cohen said that ever since he announced the initiative last October, some 200 locals had joined, Haaretz reported.

“If there is a life-threatening situation it’s simple. Kill the source of danger,” the activist noted.

He told Channel 14 News that he refused to wait for any bureaucracy, and that the unit would act as a rapid response team in local neighborhoods.