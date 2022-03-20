Kanievsky funeral draws hundreds of thousands of supporters

Video footage from the event shows huge masses of people gathered to show their support

Hundreds of thousands of supporters amassed in droves for the funeral for Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, a prominent figure within the ultra-Orthodox community, in Bnei Brak, Israel, on Sunday.

The large crowds evoked fears of a possible repeat of the 2021 Mount Meron disaster, in which a stampede during the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer killed 45 people and injured some 150.

Thousands of attendees broke into the cemetery during Kanievsky’s burial, with a number of supporters scaling fences to access the site, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1505517628013617157 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Video footage from the event showed huge masses of people gathered to show their support for the scholar - approximately half a million ultra-Orthodox Jews attended Kanievsky’s funeral, according to Reuters.

However, Bnei Brak’s municipality estimated that around 750,000 people flocked to the city’s streets ahead of the ceremony, The Post reported.

The massive turnout at the procession also shut down some of Israel's roads.

During the crowded event, a number of people were injured and received either first aid or additional medical treatment from Magen David Adom - Israel’s emergency service.

Additionally, a three-year-old boy was reported as missing during the funeral.

To avert additional casualties from a potential crowd crush, Israel’s law enforcement said that they would prohibit supporters from visiting the cemetery where Kanievsky was buried at the funeral’s conclusion, according to Ynet.