One Soul: Rehab program for Israeli veterans to improve support

The Israeli Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Division is set to operate under medical centers across Israel, in a move to improve and optimize treatment for disabled army veterans.

One Soul - a program created to serve disabled veterans struggling to find support - signed an agreement with Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, and Beit Loewenstein that will see Defense Ministry medical committees operate within hospitals, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

The initiative aims to improve the quality of rehabilitation for those eligible for support and reduce the length of committee proceedings from almost five months to just 30 days.

It is also intended to improve trust with disabled veterans, who have long accused the Defense Ministry of neglecting their hardships.

That broken trust came to full effect last April, when a disabled combat veteran, Itzik Saidyan, set himself on fire two days before Memorial Day in protest of alleged neglect by authorities.

Saidyan woke up after a five-month coma in September.

Medical professionals on the committee will start by training hospital staff in dealing with various issues that could arise when helping disabled, former soldiers.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz called the move “a significant step in improving and making the entrance gate accessible for those who so deserve it,” The Post reported.

According to the Rehabilitation Division, some 7,200 applicants are awaiting responses regarding the recognition of their disabilities and the degree of support they can receive.

In 2021, there was a 70 percent increase in the number of applications compared to the year prior, including a 330 percent increase in IDF veteran requests for PTSD recognition.