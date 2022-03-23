Pandemic worsened Israeli teen girls' mental health

Depression, anxiety, stress, and eating disorders increased significantly, new study shows

The mental health among Israeli teenage girls worsened significantly during the pandemic, a new Israeli study reveals.

The number of girls who were diagnosed with depression almost doubled compared to before the pandemic, the use of antidepressants and antipsychotics spiked with respectively 40 percent and 68 percent, and girls diagnosed with anxiety increased from 8.3 per 1,000 in 2019 to 11.8 in 2021. Furthermore, stress rose from 12 per 1000 to 15.5, and girls suffering from an eating disorder aggravated from 4 to 6.6.

More than 200,000 Israelis aged 12 to 17 years old participated in the study led by Maccabi Healthcare Service. However, the profound mental implications of the pandemic affected the girls more than the boys.

It was particularly school closures, lack of physical activity, lockdowns, and uncertainty that contributed to the change of their mental state, the study concluded.

“Policymakers tried to mitigate the virus but overlooked children and neglected the need for preventative steps in mental health while closing many of the structures that support children and families for long periods,” Carmit Katz, professor of Tel Aviv University’s School of Social Work, told The Times of Israel.

Although Israeli teenage girls seemed to be more affected by the pandemic, the study suggests that there might be a reason behind the gender discrepancy. Schools are better at referring boys to mental health services as their mental issues often are reflected in their behavior.

Overall, mental issues among children have been undermined and neglected during the pandemic, and must be taken seriously, professor Carmit Katz told The Times of Israel.

“We overlooked the mental needs of children and now we have to focus on national efforts to prioritize this,” she said.