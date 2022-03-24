Israel: 8,238 new immigrants since start of Russian invasion

'We expect tens of thousands more immigrants and are preparing accordingly'

Israel's Aliyah and Integration Ministry on Thursday reported that 8,238 new immigrants arrived in the Jewish state since Russia's invasion of Ukraine started one month ago.

More than 75 percent of these immigrants welcomed at Ben Gurion Airport were from Ukraine.

A total of 507 new immigrants landed on Wednesday, with another 400 people expected to arrive later on Thursday.

"Every day more and more immigrants arrive in Israel, and our plans for aliyah in the operation are coming true," Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata said.

"We expect tens of thousands more immigrants and are preparing accordingly. At the same time as providing initial assistance to the new immigrants, we are currently working for them on large programs in the fields of welfare, education, employment, housing and other areas of life."

The ministry also reported that 2,342 immigrants chose to stay in hotels booked in advance for them by the government during their first few weeks in Israel.

The Jewish Agency on Monday announced that it will launch the “Aliyah Express” program to drastically accelerate the rate of immigration as millions flee Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

The Jewish Agency is the NGO responsible for facilitating the immigration of Jews to Israel, called aliyah in Hebrew, which means ascent or going up.