Terror attack threatens coexistence in southern Israel

'We strongly condemn this specific attack and all others,' says the Chair of the Hura Local Council

After a deadly terror attack in the southern city of Be'er Sheva claimed the lives of four Israelis on Tuesday, i24NEWS visited the Bedouin village of Hura, where the attacker lived, to interview its citizens.

"We strongly condemn this specific attack and all others," Habes Al-Atawneh, Chair of the Hura Local Council, said to i24NEWS. "We're against violence, and the role of both the police and security forces is to protect everyone."

"We're meant to live and work together."

i24NEWS visited a nearby primary school where classes were paused due to the attack. The principal is related to the militant, Mohammad Ghaleb Abu al-Qi’an, the two coming from the same tribe.

According to the principal, roughly half of the 22 thousand inhabitants of the village are from the same al-Qi’an tribe.

"These are socio-economically strong people; they lack nothing. They have money, a house, family," explained Kamel Abu El-Kyian, principal of Hura Primary School.

"I don't understand. It's some brainwashing... I don't know what happened during the Shin Bet (Israeli security forces) interrogation, but that doesn't justify taking the lives of others."

"He caused a general disaster to the tribe, the village, and the whole region."

Members of the tribe recounted their feelings towards the attack, using words like "shocking.”

“We co-exist, like a family,” says one member, referring to the Jewish people who live in nearby Be’er Sheva. “There are no problems between us. We help each other.”

i24NEWS also met with the nephew of al-Qi’an, who explained that, despite the Muslim tradition, there would not be a three-day mourning tent in the attacker’s memory.