Ukrainian refugee wins women’s race at Jerusalem Marathon

'It’s for them, for the people of Ukraine,' says Jerusalem Marathon women's race winner Valentyna Veretska

Israel's Jerusalem Marathon kicked off on Friday, bringing thousands of participants running in the cold, wet weather.

The winner of the women's race was Valentyna Veretska, a 32-year-old Ukrainian refugee who fled the war-torn country with her 11-year-old daughter. She finished the 26.2-mile race with a time of 2:45:54.

Veretska's husband is still in Ukraine, according to The Times of Israel, where he is a member of the country's military.

She held up both Israeli and Ukrainian flags, celebrating her victory.

Veretska is a well-known athlete in Ukraine, planning to take part in the marathon before the war broke out, according to Yisrael Hayom. She asked Israeli organizers to help her achieve a permit to travel to Israel ahead of the marathon.

She said she wanted her participation to give further focus to the plight of those in Ukraine, according to ToI.

“I hope the war in Ukraine ends quickly,” she said, according to sports site Shvoong. “What is happening in my country should not be happening.”

She said she ran for “my family and friends… I knew I needed to do my best. That’s how my voice will be heard. It’s for them, for the people of Ukraine," Ynet reported.