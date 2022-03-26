Israeli university uncovers Islamic cell enforcing 'modesty' rules

The three-men cell threatened female students

An Israeli university announced on Saturday it uncovered a group that was enforcing strict Islamic dress codes on campus and threatening female students.

Police launched a criminal investigation into the alleged threats and harassment.

Prof. Daniel Chamovitz, the dean of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, said that the Islamist cell was comprised of three men who “photographed female Bedouin students and sent the photos to their clans when they found them immodest.”

Female students from the Bedouin community were the primary victims of the intimidation.

As the university learned about the cell, he added, “we were all startled, Jews and Arabs alike.”

“How did we discover this? Because they complained,” he said. “It’s a very sensitive and complicated situation because they can’t complain publicly for fear of reprisal.”

So-called “modesty guards” are vigilante groups that, unbeknown to the authorities, enforce strict lifestyle and conduct rules.

Israeli authorities have been accused of both neglecting and turning a blind eye to growing criminality in the Bedouin communities in the Negev desert.

Earlier this week, an Israeli Bedouin stabbed four people to death in a terrorist attack that drew widespread condemnation.