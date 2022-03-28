Israel sees 10,000 new immigrants since start of Ukraine war

More than two-thirds of the 10,000 people who immigrated to Israel in the past month are from Ukraine

Sasha Zlobjn, a native of Ukraine's Kharkiv, is the 10,000th person to immigrate to Israel from the former Soviet Union since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, Israel's Ministry of Immigration and Absorption said.

Zlobjn arrived in Israel with his grandparents earlier Monday on a flight with dozens of other Ukrainian refugees fleeing war in their country.

"I fled Kharkiv with my grandmother and grandfather, but unfortunately, my parents stayed behind. It was an exhausting journey that ended with this beautiful reception," Zlobjn told immigration officials, according to the ministry.

The ministry said that more than two-thirds of the 10,000 people who immigrated to Israel in the past month are from Ukraine, and the rest are from Russia and Belarus.

Since the government considers all these immigrants from the former Soviet Union to be fleeing humanitarian crises - the war in Ukraine and increased repression in Russia and Belarus - the ministry decided to group them together for its statistics.

Immigration and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata welcomed the massive wave of migration from Ukraine but acknowledged that it is motivated by "difficult circumstances.”

Tamano-Shata said there is "a real national and governmental commitment to the integration of immigrants.”

Israeli officials have estimated that tens of thousands more people from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus will immigrate to Israel in the coming weeks and months due to the war.