Experts weigh in on modern role of Israel’s mandatory service

'The ethos is that the IDF is this melting pot. It’s this ticket into being an Israeli'

The topic of Israel’s mandatory service has sparked widespread debate in recent years as a growing number of voices call instead for a professional army.

A 2021 poll from the Israel Democracy Institute indicates that an increasing number of Israelis surveyed want the military to discard the draft - but a number of additional factors must also be considered.

“The question now is - did we evolve to a certain point where we are strong enough and stable enough, and are able to finally [say]... ‘Well, we’re not fighting for our existence every single day,’” Col. (Res.) Reuven Ben-Shalom, a cross cultural strategist, told i24NEWS.

He added that the military also plays a cultural role in the fabric of Israeli society, explaining that “the ethos is that the IDF is this melting pot. It’s this ticket into being an Israeli.”

Additionally, the issue of maintaining a large source of troops to maintain state security remains an area of concern, according to Ofer Shelah, a senior researcher with the Institute for National Security Studies.

Although Shelah acknowledged that times have “changed profoundly,” he added that “Israel may still need a force much larger than is advisable to maintain on a regular basis.”

“We’ll need a bigger army, we’ll need reserves - we will need all those things,” he told i24NEWS.