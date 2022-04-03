Organization helps Ukrainian refugees start new lives in Israel

'There’s a better situation now in Israel, because in Kyiv, my home is destroyed'

Over 6,000 Jewish refugees from Ukraine are exercising Israel’s “Law of Return” to become citizens, and one organization is helping these immigrants rebuild the lives they left behind in a new country.

CEO Nehama Levi is working to help these immigrants adjust to their new lives through the ALYNU Organization - an initiative which helps recent arrivals integrate into Israeli society.

Although the focus of the ALYNU Organization was initially on assisting new immigrants from the United States, Levi now works with a large number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

She told i24NEWS that, when faced with the struggles of a new life, “a large percentage” of Jewish immigrants from the United States end up leaving Israel - but this is not a possibility for the Ukrainian refugees.

“The Ukrainians are coming, a lot of them… [are professionals] like the Americans, but they don’t have” somewhere to go back to, Levi told i24NEWS.

“So I don’t look at this as an option, I look at this as an obligation,” the CEO added.

Masha, one new arrival helped by the ALYNU Organization, is an 11-year-old girl who fled Ukraine with her mother. She is already attending a new school in Israel.

Though her old friends are waiting to return to Ukraine, Masha sees a brighter future in a new country.

“There’s a better situation now in Israel, because in Kyiv, my home is destroyed,” she told i24NEWS.

“There’s nothing left for me there.”