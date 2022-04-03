Coexistence plan for Jewish schools criticized for being ‘amateurish’

'The [Education] Ministry prefers a report that doesn’t make waves – that doesn’t have a real impact'

Israel’s Education Ministry proposed a plan to promote coexistence in the Israeli school curriculum, sparking criticism from education experts who say it overlooks racism and will not have an impact.

The ministry’s coexistence panel recommended an expansion of spoken Arabic studies in Jewish elementary schools and appointing a coexistence coordinator in schools, Haaretz reported.

It also suggested conducting surveys of opinions and feelings among school children toward other groups in Israeli society.

However, the motion fell short of covering how such changes would be funded.

“Instead of… new action against racism, the ministry prefers a report that doesn’t make waves – that doesn’t have a real impact,” an individual familiar with the details told Haaretz.

Chaired by Education Ministry Deputy Director-General Avi Ganon, the committee is to submit its final recommendations in June, with some planned to be implemented in the next school year.

In recent years, Israel’s state comptroller published two reports criticizing the ministry for its failure to promote coexistence and tackle racism.

Another measure recommended by the committee was to have 7th-graders (12-year-olds) write a “roots project” and to have schools hold a “coexistence week,” Haaretz reported.

It was also suggested that the Arabic language be studied at an earlier age of 10-years-old (5th grade).

According to a report by the Israeli parliament’s Research and Information Center, only 191 Jewish elementary schools - out of 1,300 - were studying Arabic.

“It’s easier to talk about ‘coexistence’ than to fight racism,” a figure familiar with the work of the committee told Haaretz.

It is an “amateurish document,” the figure added.

“Arabic studies don’t encourage spoken Arabic, and Orthodox schools don’t like to bring the issue [of coexistence] into discourse – the ultra-Orthodox even less so.”