Police find 'cannabis tunnel' in Bedouin town in southern Israel

Last week, Israeli police discovered a secret "cannabis tunnel" 65 feet underground near the Bedouin town of Tel Sheva in southern Israel.

The tunnel was discovered during an operation to find "drug labs" in the area, in a well near a residential complex.

“We immediately realized it was a tunnel leading to an underground drug lab,” Maj. Itai Buharis said in a statement.

Buharis said the people who dug it used significant resources, as its size and complexity rivaled Hamas terror tunnels dug to infiltrate Israel.

The lab in question had sophisticated methods for growing illegal narcotic substances.

About 177 plants were confiscated by the police and the owner of the compound was arrested and taken in for questioning.

In October 2021, police discovered a 394-foot-long "cannabis tunnel" in Amioz, a moshav in the Eshkol region, near the Gaza Strip.