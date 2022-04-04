Israeli health official: Country headed towards 'normalization' with Covid

'You could say that we are near ‘normalization’ with the virus, so to speak,' says Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis

A top Israeli health official said on Monday that the country is heading towards resuming everyday life while living alongside the Covid pandemic.

“You could say that we are near ‘normalization’ with the virus, so to speak,” Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health services at the Health Ministry, told the Ynet news site.

“We are moving in that direction through various steps. Children in schools no longer need to quarantine; same with people returning from abroad.”

However, she noted that new variants could pose a threat.

Noam Revkin Fenton/FLASH90 Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Head of Public Health Services at the Ministry of Health, and Prof. Nachman Ash, Director General of the Ministry, in Jerusalem on July 14, 2021

“We must remember that the speed with which variants and changes are produced is very high; that is why we are still guarding our borders while monitoring what is happening abroad,” Alroy-Preis added.

“We are doing all of this to make sure we identify any and all dangers. It is not like other kinds of respiratory viruses. Here we are still in a world that is not entirely certain.”

She also stressed the importance of vaccines as well as face masks and the mandate imposing them.

“The fourth jab protects 3-4 times more from serious illness and mortality,” she said, adding that the masking requirement in indoor public settings might soon be abolished as well, as many Israelis are already foregoing face coverings altogether," she told Ynet.

“We are still seeing thousands of new cases daily, so the guidelines for wearing a face mask indoors remain, and I highly recommend that everyone follow them,” she said.