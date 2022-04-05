Israel holds polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988

'It may be a small case-load right now, but that's the tip of the iceberg,' says a Health Ministry official

Israel launched a polio vaccination drive after its first case of the disease in more than three decades, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, amid concerns over low turnout due to fatigue over the Covid pandemic.

Poliomyelitis, or polio, is a brain and spinal cord viral disease that can cause irreversible paralysis that mainly affects children under the age of five.

Israel began vaccinating against polio in 1957 and previously logged its last case in 1988.

However, in March, a girl was diagnosed with the disease, and since then, at least six non-symptomatic cases have been detected in the Jerusalem area, according to the Health Ministry. All were unvaccinated.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 An illustration picture of the polio medication at a Children's Medical Center in Jerusalem, August 18, 2013.

The virus was found in sewage from three other cities, the ministry added.

"I view this as very acute. It may be a small case-load right now, but that's the tip of the iceberg," Nachman Ash, the ministry's director-general, told Israeli radio station 103 FM.

Polio vaccines are routinely offered to children in Israel. However, due to a policy change between 2005 and 2014, some received one oral dose rather than a two-dose regimen.

The Health Ministry plans to focus on children who skipped the vaccine or only got one oral dose.

Unlike previous polio vaccination drives, "this time it's far more difficult. People are fatigued from the coronavirus, fatigued from the (Covid) vaccines," Ash said.