Muslim community in Lod and Ramla celebrates Ramadan

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan comes amid high tensions in Israel.

Almost a year has passed since fighting between Palestinian extremist groups and the Israeli army, also leading to clashes inside of Israeli cities like Lod and Ramla where Arab and Jewish Israelis live side by side.

How are Muslims in these central Israeli cities doing as they start Ramadan a year after the unrest?

"Of course, the early days of Ramadan are difficult because we fast almost 16 hours. And with time the weather gets hotter and it gets more difficult. But we manage," said Bilal Al Rifi, a resident of Lod.

During last May's violence in the neighboring cities of Lod and Ramla, an Arab Israeli citizen was fatally shot and several people were wounded.

Today, however, the atmosphere in the Al-Nur Mosque is calm.

Many come from the neighborhood, but some are visitors from other Muslim communities.

"Until now, the situation is calm, thank God. Hopefully it will remain the same throughout the holy month," Al Rifi said.

For most of the almost 2 billion Muslims worldwide, Ramadan began with the sighting of the first crescent after the new moon on Saturday.

Those who obey the rules of the holy month abstain from eating, smoking, having sex or even drinking water from dawn until sunset.

Children, the elderly, and hard-working people are allowed exceptions.

"The most beautiful thing about Ramadan is that all the family comes together around the table and eats together," Al Rifi said.

"For me and I guess the whole Muslim world, this is the most beautiful thing about Ramadan. It's a beautiful atmosphere."