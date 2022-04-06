30 Israelis are in the 2022 Forbes list of billionaires

Miriam Adelson, Israeli-born widow of Sheldon Adelson, appears in 50th place

Thirty Israeli billionaires are on the Forbes 2022 list, the Globes business newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Miriam Adelson, the Israeli-born widow of Sheldon Adelson, is number 50 on the Forbes list of billionaires for 2022, with a fortune of $27.5 billion.

Adelson is the publisher of the free Israeli daily Israel Hayom and the world's richest Israeli woman, but Forbes considers her to be based in the US as she is the sole heir to her late husband's casino empire.

The richest Israeli man on the list is Eyal Ofer, chairman of Ofer Global Holdings, who ranks 117th with an estimated fortune of $15.4 billion. His brother Idan Ofer, majority shareholder of Israel Corp. and Kenon Holdings, ranks 188th with a net worth of $10.5 billion.

Dimitry and Igor Bukhman, who own online gaming company Playrix, are ranked 275 with an empire of $8.5 billion and tech entrepreneur Yuri Milner is ranked 324 with a fortune of $7.3 billion.

Stef Wertheimer and his family are ranked 411th with $6.2 billion, followed by Teddy Sagi, ranked 471 with $5.6 billion. Shari Arison is ranked 552nd with a net worth of $5 billion.

Other Israelis on the list include Delek majority shareholder Yitzhak Tshuva, ranked 778 with $3.8 billion, followed by Check Point CEO Gil Shwed, ranked 851 with $3.5 billion.

Liora Ofer, Melisron's majority shareholder, is ranked 1645th with $1.8 billion, while Israeli real estate rival Danna Azrieli is in 1929th place with $1.5 billion.

Adam Neumann, ranked 2076th with $1.4 billion and hotelier David Fattal with $1.3 billion are ranked 2324th.