Ramadan: Thousands of police in Jerusalem for first Friday prayer

Israeli security forces are on high alert amid a wave of terror attacks throughout the country

Israel’s police bolstered their forces in Jerusalem for the first Friday prayers of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which drew 50,000 worshipers to the Temple Mount.

Thousands of officers oversaw the prayer services - which ended Friday afternoon - as main roads were closed to allow observers to arrive, Haaretz reported.

The number of worshipers was relatively low compared to previous years and to estimations for the end of the month, which stand at about 200,000 at the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Still, Israeli security forces were still on high alert amid a terror wave across the country that has taken 13 lives in the past three weeks.

Three suspects were already arrested for planning to carry out an attack along with around 150 others for inciting violence online.

Before the terror attack in Israel’s central city Tel Aviv on Thursday, the police estimated that tens of thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank would enter Israel to pray on Friday, in addition to the tens of thousands from Jerusalem.

Ahead of the day of prayer, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced that all men and women over the age of 50 could enter Israel from the West Bank to worship in Jerusalem, a decision unchanged as of Friday.

However, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett requested that a crossing near Jenin - the hometown of the gunman who killed two Israelis and wounded eight others on Thursday - be closed as security forces investigate further.

While the last two evenings were relatively quiet in Jerusalem, the first week of Ramadan was marked by confrontations between Israeli authorities and Palestinians.

According to Haaretz, the Israel Police said Friday that they would act to allow all worshipers to fulfill their right to freedom.