Witness of Tel Aviv terror attack speaks with i24NEWS

The latest attack of a terror wave across Israel saw two lives taken and eight others wounded on Thursday night, a time of the week that is usually filled with joy ahead of the weekend as young people fill the streets.

A witness, who lives in Tel Aviv and was sitting just over 150 feet from the attack, spoke with i24NEWS about her experience.

“It was really chaotic. I was sitting with two of my friends, celebrating our last class,” Tel Aviv resident Ya’ira Somerville said.

“Next second, we’re running and ducking for cover and you can hear shots. It was pure chaos. People running in different directions, tripping over each other.”

A Palestinian man, identified as 28-year-old Ra’ed Hazem from the West Bank city of Jenin, opened fire at a bar on Dizengoff Street in central Tel Aviv, killing two men - Tomer Morad and Eytam Magini - and wounding eight others.

Somerville described how she found shelter in a nearby bar.

“There was a moment of quiet when we were all packed in a kitchen, and then ‘Boom’ there’s another wave of people running. We thought there was another attack or something,” she told i24NEWS.

After an almost nine-hour-long manhunt throughout the city, Israeli forces found the assailant and killed him in an ensuing gunfight.

When asked how safe she felt after witnessing the terror attack, Somerville had an uplifting message to the citizens of Israel.

“It’s natural to feel some trepidation. It hits close to home.”

“But giving in to that fear is sort of akin to letting them win. Continue to live loudly and proudly in our country and remember this is, unfortunately, a part of life here, but that doesn't mean we have to let it control our actions.”