Ramadan: Thousands gather at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa for first Friday prayers

Tens of thousands of Muslims flocked Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque on the first Friday of Ramadan, which passed peacefully despite recent surges in Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

From early morning, residents of West Bank cities like Bethlehem and Ramallah lined up at Israeli checkpoints to visit the holy site.

According to Waqf official Azzam al-Khatib, some 80,000 worshippers showed up, a significantly lower number than usual, The Times of Israel reported.

The Jordanian Islamic religious authority Waqf holds responsibility for al-Aqsa.

“During a normal Ramadan Friday, we would expect to see as many as 200,000,” Khatib said, without speculating as to why fewer worshippers arrived.

After two years of Covid restrictions, Israel allowed a limited number of Palestinians from the West Bank who have travel permits to enter Jerusalem.

However, tensions are still high in the holy city, most recently exacerbated by a Palestinian gunman who opened fire at a bar in the central Israeli city of Tel Aviv, killing three people.

“We thought [Israel] wouldn’t let us enter due to the last escalation, but thank God everything is ok,” said Hussein Abayat, a resident of Bethlehem.

"Al-Aqsa is the most valuable thing we have, we do everything in our power to visit it.”

Al-Aqsa, which sits atop a plateau in Jerusalem’s Old City, is one of the most sensitive sites in the Middle East conflict.

Last year saw daily clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police, and clashes during the first few nights of this year’s fasting month led to hundreds of Palestinians being arrested.