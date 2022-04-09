Skirmishes at scene of Tel Aviv shooting between Ben Gvir supporters, leftists

'We don't want supporters of terrorism in Tel Aviv'

Members of dovish Israeli groups mounted a counter-protest against a rally led by a far-right Israeli lawmaker at the scene of Thursday’s deadly terrorist attack in Tel Aviv.

Tense exchanges and skirmishes between activists from opposing sides of the political spectrum came two days after a Palestinian terrorist killed three people and wounded 10 others in a shooting spree in a bar.

Protesters from both parties tossed eggs at each other, while leftists brandished a banner with a picture of Itamar Ben-Gvir, a member of the hardline Religious Zionism party, and reading "We don't want supporters of terrorism in Tel Aviv."

Ben-Gvir tweeted a photo from the site of the attack captioned with a verse from the Book of Job, reading “Earth, do not cover their blood.”

In a statement put out prior to the demonstration, the Peace Now group issued a statement saying “Tel Aviv says no to Kahanists who dance on the blood!” referring to Ben Gvir, who is a disciple of the late religious leader Meir Kahane, whose name is a byword for far-right extremism in Israel.

“We turned up tonight to make it clear to the provocateur from [the West Bank settlement] Kiryat Arba that we don't want instigators of terrorism in our city,” the statement further read.