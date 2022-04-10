Israel’s Supreme Court: Families of terror victims can sue Palestinian Authority

The Palestinian Authority 'expresses consent to their actions, in a way that takes responsibility'

Israel’s Supreme Court ruled Sunday that the Palestinian Authority (PA) can be held responsible by the families of those killed in terror attacks.

The court found that the PA’s controversial policy of paying stipends to Palestinian security prisoners and to families of those killed while committing terror attacks constitutes “confirmation” of terrorist activities.

Some believe that the PA’s payments are necessary social assistance for families who lost a breadwinner, while others criticize the payment system as encouraging terrorism.

The decision means that families of those killed and victims of terror attacks can demand financial compensation from the West Bank’s governing authority, Walla! News reported.

This ruling regarded four lawsuits against the PA in Jerusalem’s District Court by the families of those killed in attacks that took place between 2001 and 2002, the early days of the Second Intifada

In 2019, the lawsuits were rejected by the Jerusalem court, which ruled that the payments made by the PA did not confirm that the attacks were carried out on behalf of the authority.

Meir Sachivshorder, one of the partitioners to the Supreme Court - who lost his parents, sister, and brother in a 2001 attack - responded to the decision: “This is a war I have been waging for 21 years… paying salaries to terrorists,” according to Walla! News.

On Sunday, the Supreme Court reversed the district court’s decision.

Judge Yitzhak Amit wrote in his judgment that paying convicted Palestinian terrorists and the families of Palestinians killed in the “struggle against Israel” makes the PA responsible for their actions.

"[The PA] expresses consent to their actions, in a way that takes responsibility for those acts," Judge Amit noted.