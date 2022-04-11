Professor Goldreich receives Israel Prize, ending year-long battle

Goldreich is a computer scientist at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot

The Israel Prize was presented to Professor Oded Goldreich for his work in mathematics and computer science on Monday, ending a battle that began nearly one year ago seeking to block the professor from winning.

Goldreich is a computer scientist at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot and was nominated due to his work in computational complexity.

The battle began in April 2021 when then-Education Minister Yoav Galant denied Goldreich the prize due to the professor's signature on a letter supporting the boycott of an Israeli university based in the West Bank.

This decision was upheld by current Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, who stated her refusal was based on his “calls for the boycott of an academic institution in Israel."

However, Israel's High Court of Justice decided in a 2-1 ruling last month that Goldreich must be awarded the Israel Prize.

"I want to add something slightly political," Goldreich said at the ceremony, according to Haaretz.

"The story is incomplete without noting the price that another nation paid for the rebirth [of our nation], and without [noting] our moral commitment to try our utmost to compensate and not to oppress another nation. We, of course, are doing the opposite."

Goldreich declined to participate in the ceremony on Independence Day, so an alternative ceremony was arranged.

Shasha-Biton tested positive for Covid on Sunday, preventing her from attending the ceremony, however, she was not planning on attending regardless.