Bennett visits Tel Aviv bar, site of terrorist attack

Bennett vows: 'We will not allow them, our enemy, to stop our lives.'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday night visited the Ilka Bar, which was the site of the Tel Aviv terrorist attack last Thursday that left three Israelis dead.

"I came here this evening to strengthen the owners, the residents here. There was a very difficult incident here," he said, "people were killed here, and people were wounded here - good people."

"We will not allow them, our enemy, stop our lives. We will not let them beat us. We are returning to life ... and in parrallel, we are fighting, fighting in their places, their bases," he added.

