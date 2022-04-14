How Israel's 'father unknown' phenomenon impacts one family

'It’s not something I have to think about every day, but it’s always in the background,' says one father

Israel's laws have created a phenomenon where many are left with "father unknown" on their identification card, regardless of their actual paternal situation.

In the case of Amir and Gili (pseudonyms used due to their ongoing legal proceedings), Gili is listed as not having a father, despite Amir's relationship with his daughter. This is because Gili was born within 300 days of her mother's divorce from another man.

“It’s not something I have to think about every day, but it’s always in the background. It’s always been something that bothers me because she’s the most successful thing I’ve ever done. I like to say Gili is my ‘lifetime achievement.’ And it’s always bothered her that it says on her identification card ‘father unknown,'” Amir said in an interview with The Times of Israel.

Designations of "father unknown" can prevent women from receiving child support payments from the fathers of their children or prevent children from receiving an inheritance from their fathers, among other emotional and legal issues.

These laws exist in Israel due to notions in Jewish law of mamzerim - a Hebrew term loosely translating to "illegitimate child" and defined as children created by relationships forbidden by Jewish law. Most significantly - this includes a child conceived by a married woman and any man who is not her husband, and because of Israeli divorce laws, this can be an issue.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever sort this out or when. We may need to just learn to live with it because there’s nothing else we can do,” Amir said, according to ToI.