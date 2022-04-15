Jerusalem: Clashes at Temple Mount leave several wounded

At least 27 people were injured during the clashes, according to the Red Crescent Movement

Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police clashed at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday morning, medics and witnesses said.

"Seven injured people were taken to hospital to be treated for upper body injuries," a member of the Palestinian Red Crescent told AFP.

According to the Israel Police, Palestinian demonstrators threw stones and fired fireworks while waving flags of the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, the militant governing body of Gaza.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society, a branch of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, stated that at least 27 people were wounded when Israeli police used dispersal means on the crowd and clashes broke out, Haaretz reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514807314028498956 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The day prior, Israel's army announced that crossing points with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip will be closed during the first day of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which was also the second Friday of the Muslim holy month Ramadan.

The shutdown will start on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 4:00 PM, and will last until Saturday, April 16 at midnight.

Palestinians are allowed to attend Friday prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque but must return to the West Bank by the time the general closure begins.

Israel's Foreign Ministry stated that Israeli authorities did not enter the compound.

“Masked men hurl stones and set off fireworks, desecrating Al-Aqsa Mosque,” it said. “Contrary to FAKE reports, police forces DID NOT enter the mosque.”