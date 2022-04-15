Israel: ‘Two Drops’ campaign deploys 2.5 million polio vaccines

The vaccine drive is currently underway in Jerusalem and vaccinated over 22,000 children

Israel earlier this week launched a polio vaccination campaign after its health ministry confirmed the state’s ninth diagnosed case since March 2022.

Last month, the first case of polio in over 30 years was confirmed in Jerusalem, spurring a reviewed vaccination drive by Israel’s Health Ministry.

Poliomyelitis, or polio, is a brain and spinal cord viral disease that can cause irreversible paralysis that mainly affects children under the age of five.

To combat the recent outbreak, Israel launched the “Two Drops” campaign which will see about 2.5 million polio vaccine doses dispersed throughout the Jewish state.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511228672128294916 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The drive is currently underway in Jerusalem and has vaccinated over 22,000 children.

According to Israel’s Ministry of Health, half a million vaccine doses recently landed in Israel, with an additional two million expected to arrive and be distributed within the next week.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510596315218071558 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israel began vaccinating against polio in 1957 and previously logged its last case in 1988.

However, in March, a girl was diagnosed with the disease, and since then, at least eight cases have been detected in the Jerusalem area.

The Health Ministry said Wednesday that the “Two Drops” campaign will expand beyond Jerusalem to all children up to the age of six, The Times of Israel reported.

Following the Jewish holiday of Passover – which ends on April 22 – vaccines will be available for those aged seven to 17.