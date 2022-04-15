Tel Aviv master plan envisions 80-story skyscrapers

The updated master plan seeks to develop Tel Aviv's urban environment to cope with the housing crisis

Israel’s coastal city Tel Aviv updated its master city plan in recent weeks to address an expected population growth of up to half a million residents by 2025.

It proposed packing the city landscape with dozens of skyscrapers that will reach 80 stories high, Globes reported.

The update also called for the increased building of corridors served by rail and metro lines.

In northern Tel Aviv, where the now-closed Sde Dov airport once stood, 13,000 housing units are planned to be built in multiple apartment towers.

Buildings up to 40 stories high are planned to be erected around the new central bus station in south Tel Aviv.

While the updated master plan seeks to develop the city’s urban environment, some speculate whether it will be enough to cope with Tel Aviv’s housing crisis or if it will live up to Israel’s National Outline Plan to meet such demands.

Adv. Tzvi Shoob and Eyal Oliker of Tzvi Shoob Law Offices – which specializes in planning and construction law – told Globes that the revised plan “does not go far enough to deal with the challenges expected in the city in the coming years.”

The plan is expected to be approved by 2024, but it is important to note that Israel’s last master plan in 2008 was only approved eight years after.

Separately, Tel Aviv is also looking to develop its tourism facilities and has another development plan to become one of the world’s leading urban tourist destinations, according to The Times of Israel.