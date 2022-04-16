Jews in mixed Arab-Israeli city form armed ‘self-defense’ group

'It worries me that [Arabs] aren’t afraid of the police... that the army has lost its deterrence'

Jewish residents in a mixed Arab-Israeli city formed an armed group that they say is for self-defense, amid a period of heightened tensions and a wave of violence between Israelis and Palestinians across Israel.

Israel’s central city of Lod, near Tel Aviv, was a focal point of clashes between Arabs and Jews last year, with Israeli authorities struggling to control the bloodshed.

Michael Lichtenstein, who calls himself the "security coordinator" of the armed group – based in Lod's Jewish area Ramat Elyashiv – told The Guardian that there are over 50 volunteers.

“There is weaponry, doctors, and medics,” he said.

While local residents say they don’t see the group on the streets, its organizer claimed that members are active in deterring alleged harassment of Jewish children by Arab youths.

Arab residents perceive the group as a potentially dangerous militia and accuse Lod’s Mayor Yair Revivo of backing its formation.

To some Israelis, though, the group could bolster the police.

“The obligation and right of a citizen to defend himself takes priority and I have a problem with anyone who thinks these people are criminals,” said Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman, The Guardian reported.

Rothman – a member of Israel’s Religious Zionist Party – recently moved from his settlement in the West Bank to Lod to “bolster a Jewish community threatened by Arabs.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509817371531395102

After a terror attack in Tel Aviv left three people killed last month, Israel’s Prime Minister called on the public to be vigilant and responsible.

“Whoever has a gun license, this is the time to carry it,” he added.

For Lichtenstein, Israel’s future is at stake, according to The Guardian.

“It worries me that [Arabs] aren’t afraid of the police, that the police don’t collect their weapons and that the army has lost its deterrence.”