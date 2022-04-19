Thousands march to dismantled West Bank settlement

'We are here to a send a message to the government that the public supports Homesh'

In the West Bank on Tuesday, thousands of Israeli right-wing activists were marching to the dismantled settlement of Homesh, despite Israeli military objections over security concerns.

Israeli media reported that yeshiva organizers reached an agreement with the Defense Ministry which saw to it that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) secured the march, which runs just under a mile past several Palestinian villages.

Organizers said that the estimated number of participants in the march to Homesh went from the original estimate of 10,000 to possibly 20,000.

In addition to the IDF, there was a local police force presence along the march route.

Yossi Dagan, a settler activist and head of the Shomron Regional Council, told i24NEWS that the visit to Homesh was in the Israeli national interest.

"Thousands that are coming to Homesh want to tell the government to 'keep your hands off Homesh.' We've had enough of the government of the forced evacuations. All of Israel are reinforcing the pioneers that are there. We are here to send a message to the government that the public supports Homesh. The public expects Homesh to be rebuilt," Dagan said.

Right-wing members of Israel's parliament, the Knesset, were participating in the march, including leader of the Religious Zionist party, Bezalel Smotrich; Otzma Yehudit party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir; and Idit Silman, the recently departed coalition whip who left the government.

In related news the Israeli police announced Tuesday that it would not secure the plan by the right-wing movement Im Tirtzu for a flag march in Jerusalem slated for Wednesday.