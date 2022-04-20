Hundreds of worshipers flock to Western Wall for blessing ceremony

Wednesday’s increased traffic also prompted a number of road closures

On Wednesday, hundreds of Jewish worshipers flocked to the Western Wall for the second half of a semi-annual religious ceremony after thousands gathered at the holy site earlier in the week.

The event is known as “birkat hacohanim” - or Priestly Blessing - and it usually draws tens of thousands of people to Jerusalem’s Old City.

However, this year’s iteration was marked by a significantly lower turnout from past years as the ceremony was divided into two parts in order to avoid crowd crushes like the fatal 2020 Mount Meron disaster.

The incident - where 45 people were killed in a stampede during commemorations of the Jewish holiday Lag B'Omer - was the deadliest civilian disaster in Israel’s history and has since left officials wary of large-scale religious gatherings.

Wednesday’s increased traffic also prompted a number of road closures, according to The Times of Israel.

On Monday, during the first half of the birkat hacohanim ceremony, thousands of people traveled to the Western Wall with their prayer shawls and attendees performed the ceremony’s traditional blessing with raised hands.

Israel’s security forces are also on high alert this holiday season in Jerusalem, with additional law enforcement officers deployed across the Old City in the event of a flashpoint incident.