Israel: 12 cases of unexplained hepatitis found in children

Israel's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that 12 children under the age of five were diagnosed with acute hepatitis.

The ministry instructed hospitals to monitor and report any similar cases. This comes shortly after a World Health Organization (WHO) warning noting that 84 severe cases of hepatitis were found in the United Kingdom since the beginning of the year.

The 12 cases in Israel came in the last four months - five were hospitalized in Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem and seven in Schneider Children’s Medical Center in Petah Tikva, according to Haaretz.

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem on February 9, 2022

Of the seven in Schneider, two suffered from liver failure, forcing doctors to perform liver transplants. The other children improved quickly, and they were released from the hospitals.

Prof. Ronen Arnon, the director of the pediatric liver unit at the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, said to Haaretz, “At the moment, the source of the outbreak is not clear."

He said the cause of the disease is thought to be an unidentified virus, although it is not yet clear whether it is a known or a new virus.

“At the same time, other theories are being examined, including reactions to chemicals or toxins that have spread in those areas, or post-Covid related phenomena. Not a lot is known at this stage and the World Health Organization is monitoring the situation,” he added, according to Haaretz.