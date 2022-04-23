PA to Israel: Church restrictions in Jerusalem are 'blatant and dangerous'

The restrictions are 'a war against the Palestinian people, Jerusalem, and its sanctities'

A spokesperson for the West Bank’s Palestinian Authority warned Israel of its decision to limit the entry of Christian worshipers to Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulcher over the weekend.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh was quoted by Palestinian media as saying that limiting entry for the Holy Fire and Easter ceremonies was a “blatant and dangerous challenge to the heavenly religions and their sanctities.”

Earlier this month, Israel capped the number of people allowed to enter the church for this year’s ceremony at 1,000, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

The church leadership appealed to the international community, with the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem even calling on worshipers to ignore the mandate and attend services anyways.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1517538884036476928 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Rudeineh linked the decision to recent Israeli-Palestinian escalations on the Temple Mount, which have resulted in hundreds of demonstrators wounded or detained and fears of a wider conflict breaking out.

“All Israeli measures, whether in the al-Aqsa Mosque, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, or other religious places are rejected, condemned, and illegitimate, and are a violation of international law,” he said.

The restrictions are “a war against the Palestinian people, Jerusalem, and its sanctities.”

According to Israel Police, Palestinians have for several days been carrying out massive violations at the holy site, including fortifications, stone-throwing, and fireworks, The Post reported.

This year is the first time in more than three decades that the Jewish holiday Passover, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and Christianity's Easter coincide.

Easter falls on Sunday for Christians who follow the Julian calendar, but celebrations will begin at sundown on Saturday with the Holy Fire ceremony.