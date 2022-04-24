Israel: Umm al-Fahm mayor confronts residents during riot

'There is no place for a protest that violates public order. That serves no one,' says the mayor

The mayor of Israeli Arab city Umm al-Fahm confronted several masked men who were protesting Israeli forces and their actions at Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to Israeli media on Sunday.

Protesters chanted "Israel is a terror state" and attempted to damage property, Israel's Kan reported. They also lit tired on fire and shot off fireworks in a demonstration at the end of a procession following Ramadan prayers.

According to reports on Friday, dozens were seen chanting in the city in support of terror group Hamas as well as protestors who confronted police on the Temple Mount.

Mayor Samir Subhi Mahameed confronted the men who were protesting and attempting to block traffic from entering Umm al-Fahm.

Video footage showed Mahameed shouting and gesturing at men on a street in the city. Speaking with Haaretz, he said he was seeking to calm the situation, instead of being dragged into confrontation.

"I'm in favor of legitimate and nonviolent protest," the mayor said, according to Haaretz.

"There is no place for a protest that violates public order. That serves no one, and certainly not the messages we wanted to convey," he added.

He stressed that it is essential to protest what is happening at Al-Aqsa "but in a legitimate way."

Four minors were arrested over rioting in the city, police said, according to The Times of Israel. Protesters were from a group called Al-Hirak Al-Shababi (“The Youth Movement”) that is not affiliated with any political party.