‘Shooting all night, no police’ in Israel’s Negev

'I did not see any police units in Rahat... There is no security in this country for Arabs'

A 14-year-old girl was moderately wounded Sunday morning when she was shot in the town of Rahat in Israel’s southern Negev region.

Remas Abu Ali was reportedly hit with gunfire in a firefight between two families and taken to Beersheba’s Soroka Medical Center where she underwent surgery, according to The Times of Israel.

Reports and video footage showed gunmen firing at a number of homes and businesses, apparently as part of a dispute between the al-Bahiri and al-Ubara families.

Ali’s mother told Kan public broadcaster that police ignored their calls reporting the gunfire.

“There was shooting all night. There was no police. We called and reported it… we were told it was being taken care of,” Nahmido Abu Ali said.

“[Remas] was injured… while she was inside the house. I did not see any police units in Rahat from the start of the shooting until I got to the hospital,” she added.

“The shooting continued for another hour after she was shot. There is no security in this country for Arabs.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1518170686501670912 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Three people were subsequently arrested in connection with the gunfire.

Rahat’s Mayor Faiz Abu Sahiban said the situation was like the “Wild West” and called on Israel’s government to deploy forces in the predominantly Bedouin city.

“There’s a war now,” Abu Sahiban told Kan.

“Let them bring all the forces, land and sea, helicopters and drones. There are no police.”

Arab communities in Israel are experiencing a surge in violence, including family feuds, organized crime, and violence against women. Many Arab-Israelis blame the police for their lack of presence and influence in the region.