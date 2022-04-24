The rise of Reform Judaism in Israel

2021 saw 194 registrants for Israel's Reform movement, up from an average of 80 years prior

The Reform Judaism movement – also known as Liberal or Progressive Judaism – in Israel is witnessing a significant jump in the number of conversions.

“If in the past we were performing 200 to 220 conversions a year, last year we had about 270,” Rabbi Gregory Kotlyar told Haaretz.

Kotlyar noted that 2021 saw 194 registrants for the Reform movement in Israel, up from an average of 80 years prior.

“I venture to say that this year alone, we’ll have more than 300 converts.”

About half the people who undergo Reform conversion in Israel are minors – either children of mixed marriages or of surrogate mothers abroad or have a Jewish father or grandfather and are therefore eligible for citizenship under the Law of Return.

However, those who are not born to Jewish mothers are not considered Jewish by the state’s religious law.

Spouses and partners of Israeli Jews also account for those who convert through the Reform movement, according to Haaretz.

Some 90 percent of those converting to Reform Judaism in Israel are already citizens, Kotlyar said, having immigrated or been born to parents who did.

Last year, Israel’s High Court of Justice ruled that individuals can be converted by non-Orthodox movements and be given automatic citizenship.

Cindy Shakuri, who was born not Jewish, moved to Israel after marrying an Israeli man, where she began the process of converting.

“I really loved the Jewish holidays and identified with them,” the 39-year-old told Haaretz.

“I always thought it would be great to be part of a Jewish family.”

What drove her decision to convert through the Reform Movement, Shakuri said, was the High Court ruling.