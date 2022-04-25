Israeli Arab delegation departs for Poland to learn about Holocaust

Group will hold historic ceremony in Arabic at Auschwitz concentration camp

A delegation of Israeli Arabs departed for Poland on Monday to learn about the Holocaust and participate in a historic ceremony in Arabic at the Auschwitz concentration camp, Israel National News reports.

The group of Muslims, Christians and Druze are from Together-Vouch for Each Other, an association that works to connect the Arab sector to Israeli society.

"We are excited to fly to Poland and hold a meaningful ceremony on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, on the site of Auschwitz, in the Arabic language," Yoseph Haddad, CEO of Together-Vouch for Each Other, said.

"It is important to us to make the memory of the Holocaust accessible to Arab Israeli society and to the Arab world, because every person must be familiar with the most horrific event in human history and learn about it and from it, and thus fight despicable phenomena, from Holocaust denial to all expressions of racism."

While in Poland, the delegation will meet with Jewish community members in Krakow and distribute packages of food to Ukrainian refugees.

Prior to the trip, the group visited Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust in Jerusalem. At the museum, they met Holocaust survivor Aryeh Shilansky, who will light a torch during this week's ceremony.