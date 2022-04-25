Herzog, Gantz celebrate Druze holiday at Jethro's Tomb

'This important holiday, my dear Druze friends and brethren, is also the holiday of the whole State of Israel'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday celebrated the Druze holiday of Ziyarat al-Nabi Shu'ayb with members of Israel's Druze community at Jethro's Tomb near Tiberias.

They were joined at the ceremony by Sheikh Moafek Triff, spiritual leader of Israel's Druze community, which as of 2019 numbered some 143,000, according to the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1518542555163541505 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The State of Israel has not done enough to promote and improve the situation of the Druze community that broke through in its own right," Gantz said.

"We are currently working to anchor the Druze interests in legislation, and at the time same, I will continue to work alongside the Nationality Law to ensure equality."

Other high-level officials in attendance included Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev, Welfare Minister Meir Cohen and Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu was also present at the event.

Herzog greeted those present with the traditional Arabic salutation of “Ziyara Makboula” (“May your pilgrimage be accepted”).

“This important holiday, my dear Druze friends and brethren, is also the holiday of the whole State of Israel," Herzog said. "This occasion represents an important occasion for all of us to salute your mighty contribution to our state and society, as together we lay further foundations for the strengthening of this covenant.”