Temple Mount: A debate on status quo

Yishai Fleisher and Yariv Oppenheimer get into a heated exchange

A heated exchange took place on Monday between a left-wing Israeli activist and right-wing Israeli rabbi that aired on i24NEWS.

The topic was the status quo on Jerusalem's Temple Mount amid the recent unrest there involving Palestinian rioters and Israeli security forces.

The debate was between Yariv Oppenheimer, project director of the Two State Coalition of the Geneva Initiative and Rabbi Yishai Fleisher, international spokesperson of the Jewish Community in Hebron.

"You don't care for democracy, for equality, you don't care for rights... This is the difference between us: You believe in Israel as a Jewish state, I believe in Israel as a Jewish and democratic State," Oppenheimer said.

"Jihadism is not about rights, is not about peace, it's about taking this whole land... They are taking over our land," Fleisher said.

Watch the debate: