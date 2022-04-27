Nearly half of Israelis polled worried about second Holocaust

Survey finds 47 percent of Israelis polled fear a possible second Holocaust

Nearly half of the Israelis surveyed are concerned that a second Holocaust could occur, according to the results of a new poll.

The survey was conducted by Pnima - an organization which works to address internal issues facing Israeli society - and was published in Israel Hayom ahead of the country's Holocaust Remembrance Day.

It found that 47 percent of Israelis polled fear a possible second Holocaust.

The results of the poll also indicate that this fear is growing among younger generations - 24 percent of Israelis aged 24 and younger said that they are “very concerned” about a second Holocaust, an anxiety shared by only 12 percent of respondents older than 45.

More female respondents fear a second Holocaust than the men surveyed, with 55 percent of women polled and 42 percent of men answering affirmatively.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519024773539446785 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Additionally, 45 percent of those surveyed anticipated that observance of Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day will deteriorate over time to only include ceremonies.

As the number of living Holocaust survivors dwindles, concerns on how to best preserve their stories are emerging as major considerations for activists this year.

A majority of the Pnima poll’s respondents - 56 percent - believe that the public should listen to recorded testimonies of survivors in order to maintain the relevance of the memorial day.