Israel: 7 convicted over 'hate wedding' where murdered Palestinian baby was mocked

'I found that the provocative nature of the event cannot be denied,' says Judge Itai Cohen

Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Wednesday convicted seven people of incitement to violence and terrorism for their role in a 2015 wedding where far-right Jews were videotaped mocking a murdered Palestinian toddler.

Among the convicted was the groom of the so-called "hate wedding," where guests celebrated and mocked the deadly attack on a Palestinian family in Duma village in the West Bank. An attendee printed out a picture of Ali Dawabsha, the 18-month-old killed in a firebombing, waved it in the air and stabbed it with a knife.

The wedding singer led some of the songs using Jewish texts referring to revenge.

A court document said that one of the accused was also found guilty of supporting a terrorist organization and incitement to racism. An eighth defendant was acquitted.

Incitement charges carry a maximum five-year jail term. The sentencing hearing will be held in October.

“I found that the provocative nature of the event cannot be denied. A call for revenge against Arabs — all before everyone present at the wedding,” Judge Itai Cohen wrote in his decision, adding that those ignoring the severity should imagine how they would have reacted if it was a Jewish child instead, according to The Times of Israel.

“This was a demonstration of joy in connection to the murder of innocent people, while songs with provocative messaging calling for revenge were played, riling up attendees,” Cohen wrote.

One of those convicted, Dov Morell, said on Twitter: "My deeds do not represent who I am today, and I regret them." But he added: "I don't think this constitutes a felony, and it looks like I will appeal the conviction."