Yad Vashem ceremony marks start of Israel's annual Holocaust observance

'We must continue to fight the ugly manifestations of antisemitism rearing its face around the world'

A solemn ceremony was taking place in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening to mark the start of Israel's annual national holiday to honor the six million Jewish victims of the Nazi Holocaust.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, President Isaac Herzog and assorted dignitaries joined Holocaust survivors at Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust.

This year's Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day 2022 comes amid a rise in global antisemitism and a dwindling number of Holocaust survivors still alive.

Speaking to Holocaust survivors, Herzog emphasized the importance of passing on the memory of the Holocaust to the next generation, saying that the Jewish state's "commitment to you is ever stronger. You are the pillar of fire."

The number of antisemitic incidents around the world dramatically increased last year, a new study by Tel Aviv University found, and Herzog addressed the increase in hatred toward the Jewish people.

"We must continue to fight the ugly manifestations of antisemitism rearing its face around the world, including on social media," he remarked.

Bennett pointed out the unique evil of the Holocaust and dismissed attempts to compare other events to the extermination of the Jews in Europe during World War II.

"The Holocaust is the absolute expression of thousands of years of antisemitism," Bennett said, asking why Jews were so hated throughout history.

"The answer is that there is no reason for antisemitism... it always seemingly finds a different reason."

The lesson for Bennett, is to "stand up on our feet and be responsible for our fate and stand strong and never apologize for our success."

"The state of Israel must be the strongest, always," Bennett continued, calling for Jews to deepen their roots in the land.

Bennett ended his remarks with a call for unity.

The head of Germany's parliament (Bundestag), Barbel Bas, arrived earlier on Wednesday to attend the events. Israel's parliament (Knesset) Speaker Mickey Levy greeted Bas in a special welcoming ceremony at the Knesset.

Thursday's events will begin with sirens sounding across the country at 10 am, followed immediately by a wreath-laying ceremony at Warsaw Ghetto Square at Yad Vashem, on the Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem.